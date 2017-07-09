Photo Credit: MesserWoland / Wikimedia

Some 10,000 residents of the Polish town of Bialystok were finally allowed to return home Sunday afternoon, hours after being evacuated for their safety in the morning.

A 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) German ST-500 bomb left over from World War II was discovered last Thursday during construction on a road project in the town.

Advertisement

Military personnel expressed concern the bomb could still explode during removal, according to Euronews.

The bomb was left in place quietly until explosives experts could attend to it safely.

Bomb disposal experts arrived Sunday at the site to load the bomb on to a special truck. They transported the decades-old explosive to a test range, where it was to be safely destroyed.