Palestinian Authority Embassy Opens at the Vatican

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas inaugurates his new embassy in a ceremony at the Vatican.



Israeli President Shimon Peres, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and Pope Francis plant a tree together at the Vatican Gardens during a joint peace prayer initiated and hosted by Pope Francis, in the Vatican, on June 8, 2014.

Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO / Flash 90



A new Palestinian Authority embassy is to open at the Vatican, according to a report by the official WAFA news agency.

The inauguration of the embassy, set for Friday, will be attended by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

The Vatican officially recognized the Palestinian Authority as an independent Arab country a little more than a year and a half ago in a move that was slammed by Israel’s foreign ministry.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: