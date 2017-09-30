Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzolah

Over the course of Shabbat and Yom Kippur, United Hatzolah volunteers treated approximately 2,000 people for various injuries and conditions.

The majority of the cases dealt with people who fainted, were dehydrated, or felt severely ill due to the fast.

There were also a number of births as well as road injuries suffered by people riding bicycles, scooters, hoverboards, electric bicycles and skateboards, according to spokesperson Rafael Poch.