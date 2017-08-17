Photo Credit: screen capture / NBC Bay Area / Twitter

Two terrorists rammed a van into a crowd of people Thursday evening as they were crossing a busy intersection in a top tourist location in Barcelona, Spain.

The attack took place in the popular Las Ramblas pedestrian street in Barcelona, where stalls and shops catch the eye and hold the attention of any shopper within visible distance.

At least two people were killed and 20 others were injured, a number seriously, according to local and international media.

Bodies seen in Twitter videos were strewn across the promenade, several of them bleeding on to the pavement.

Barcelona police were seen grimly stalking the terrorists down the main thoroughfare, their assault rifles gripped and clearly ready to fire.

A number of media reported the terrorists managed to escape on foot and raced into a bar a kilometer away from the scene of the attack, taking “dozens of people” hostage. People have reported hearing the sounds of “gunshots and explosions” from inside the restaurant where the two men allegedly ran inside.

One of the attackers was believed to be from the Maghreb region in northwestern Africa, according to Spanish journalist Marta Pastor, Heavy.com reported.

Spanish authorities have warned people to avoid the area and to “stay inside.”

The U.S. Consulate has advised American citizens to notify family and/or friends of their whereabouts, and to avoid the area.