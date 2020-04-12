Photo Credit: Wikimedia / UK Government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday, one week after he was admitted for “persisting symptoms” of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Shortly after his arrival at his country estate Chequers, where he is expected to recuperate, Johnson delivered a brief video address to the nation, showing his customary vigor.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

“I want to pay my own thanks to the utterly brilliant doctors, leaders in their fields . . .who took some crucial decisions a few days ago for which I will be grateful for the rest of my life,” Johnson said.

“I want to thank the many nurses . . . men and women, whose care has been astonishing.”

Johnson is expected to continue his recovery from the virus for some time without an immediate return to work, according to a brief statement from Number Ten Downing Street.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers. On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work,” a spokesperson said.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”