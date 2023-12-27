Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz/Flash90

The IDF artillery corps fired more than 250 shells at 34 populated enclaves in south Lebanon over the past 24 hours, killing three Hezbollah fighters, destroying eight houses, and damaging at least 29, Naharnet, the Lebanese news portal reported on Wednesday.

NNA, Lebanon’s national news agency, reported “hostile artillery shelling targeting west of Mays al-Jabal in south Lebanon.” It added, “Intense Israeli enemy shelling with 155mm artillery on Wednesday targeted the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Kfarchouba and the farmlands of Shebaa. Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (that’s Hezbollah to you and me – DI) launched several rockets toward Israeli sites in the region.”

Advertisement





The three Hezbollah terrorists were related. They are “Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim, and his wife Shourouk Hammoud. Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen who had flown in for a visit about a week ago.”

Talk about taking advantage of a great tour package.

Hezbollah announced that only Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.

Earlier, the IDF reported that nine of its soldiers sustained injuries from an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah during a rescue operation of an Israeli civilian who had been wounded in a separate cross-border strike. One of the soldiers is in serious condition.

The anti-tank missile, launched from Lebanon, targeted a Greek Orthodox church in Iqrit, an abandoned Christian village whose residents were relocated to Acco and other northern Israeli locations during the 1948 War of Independence.

The IDF accused Hezbollah of persistently launching attacks on Israeli “civilian and religious sites.” IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari went further to assert that Hezbollah’s actions amounted to “committing war crimes by indiscriminately attacking places of worship.”

On Tuesday, Hezbollah conducted more than eight attacks on Israeli posts, including a strike utilizing Burkan rockets on the Zebdine post in the Shebaa farms. In response, the IDF took action by shelling and unleashing heavy machinegun fire at the Zebdine post. IDF artillery targeted numerous border towns, including Jabal Blat, Blida, Mhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, al-Khiam, Bestra, al-Naqoura, al-Khraybeh, and al-Majidiyah.

Hezbollah’s reach extended to Shomera, al-Baghdadi, and IDF troops in Ramia, al-Raheb, and Dovev. The group also aimed at an Israeli force in Branit. Hezbollah claimed it scored direct hits and inflicted casualties, however, the IDF reported only one soldier sustained injuries.

Tass reported on Wednesday that the number of internally displaced residents of Lebanon’s southern regions has reached 72,000.