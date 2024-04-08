Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Rocket, missile and combat drone fire from Lebanon is continuing to rain down on the border communities in northern Israel, fired by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.

A Red Alert siren was triggered in Moshav Yonatan on the Golan Heights on Monday evening, sending residents racing for cover. The siren was followed by a rocket fired at the moshav from Syrian territory, the IDF said.

“The IDF will attack in response,” the IDF added.

Rocket fire was also aimed toward the areas of the western Galilee and Mount Dov in northern Israel, although several of the launches fell in Lebanese territory, the IDF said Monday night. Others landed in open areas and no Red Alert sirens were triggered, in accordance with protocol. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon toward the area of Metula in northern Israel was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported.

Throughout the day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, military compounds, and a launch post in the area of the Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.

IDF pilots also struck a Hezbollah military compound where terrorists were identified, as well as terrorist infrastructure and an additional military compound in the area of Odaisseh in Lebanon.

During the day and into the evening hours, combat drones were aimed at Achziv Miluot Industrial Zone, Betzet, Lehman, Metzuba, Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Dishon, Iftach, Malkia, Mevuot Hermon Regional Council, Ramot Naftali, Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval, Metulla, Manara, Ma’ayan Baruch, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, and Tel Hai.

Rockets were fired at Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Beit Hillel, Ma’ayan Baruch, HaGoshrim, Kfar Yuval, Hanita, Ya’ara, and Idmit.

One Hezbollah explosive drone landed in an open area around Rosh Hanikra, with no damage or injuries reported, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area of Khiam where a Hezbollah operative was spotted.

Late Sunday night, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated Ali Ahmed Hassin, the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s elite Radwan Forces in the Hajir region. The strike was carried out in the area of Sultaniyeh in southern Lebanon.

Ali Ahmed Hassin was a senior operative in the terrorist organization and held a rank equivalent to that of brigade commander. In his role, he was responsible for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians in northern Israel.

During the strike, two additional Hezbollah terrorists who were under his command were also eliminated.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon in the wee hours of Monday.