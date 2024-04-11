Photo Credit: Andrew Bernard

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey is offering “active shooter training” sessions as antisemitism and terror attacks continue to skyrocket across the United States.

Since the invasion of Israel and slaughter of more than 1,200 people by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, Jewish communities have seen an “increased pace in the volume of potential threats,” according to Brad Orsini, senior national security advisor for SCN (Secure Community Network).

My home. Mind you, I came to America with my parents and grandparents to escape the antisemitism of the Soviet Union only to find it at my own doorstep in suburban New Jersey. cc @GovMurphy @SenatorMenendez @SenBooker @FrankPallone @NewJerseyOAG pic.twitter.com/hdeIcyTJ0l — Len Khodorkovsky (@MessageFromLen) November 29, 2023

Advertisement





Orsini noted that the Jewish community “has adapted to this environmental change, and many communal organizations continue to be on a heightened state of alert.” That being said, the security expert said “There has been a marked rise in Jewish programming across the country and we want to make sure everyone is consciously planning for safety and security at these events.

“We are encouraging all interested in planning an event to reach out to their federations or SCN headquarters to ensure the best safety and security practices.”

Antisemitic crimes in New York City spiked last month, with 43 antisemitic incidents in the city reported to the NYPD — more than double the 17 such incidents reported in February, and a 48 percent increase over the 29 antisemitic incidents reported in a year earlier, in March 2023.

Immediately following the October 7 outbreak of the war, there were 69 antisemitic incidents reported in October and 62 incidents in November, the NYPD said.

Although there has been somewhat of a decline since that point — 31 antisemitic incidents were reported in the city in December and the same number in January — it appears the trend is once again rising.

According to Mitch Silber, a former NYPD intelligence officer and currently the director of the Community Security Initiative (CSI) that coordinates security for local New York Jewish institutions, weather also plays a part in the trend.

“Colder weather keeps people indoors, both targets and targeters,” he said.

For those in New Jersey, the active-shooter training is being offered for free on Thursday, April 11, at 2:30 pm and again at 6:30 pm. To register, visit JFNNJ.org.