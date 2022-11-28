Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter
The New York Police Department

Police found the deranged man who was walking around Far Rockaway on Sunday, carrying what appeared to be a machete on his belt, looking for a local synagogue, according to a report in 5 Towns Central.

Advertisement

The man approached a number of yeshiva students asking them where the nearest synagogue is. He also asked bystanders where “the synagogue of Satan is in the Bible?”

The man initially evaded police, but eventually local Shomrim and the NYPD found him. The sword sheath he was wearing was empty.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRJC and Steven Mizel Honor and Award Ari Fuld
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR