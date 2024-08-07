Photo Credit: Jewish Press

“We shake with joy; we shake with grief. What a time they have, these two housed as they are in the same body.” (Mary Oliver).

In Jewish life, we often find ourselves navigating a spectrum of emotions. Crying, whether from joy or sorrow, is a natural and crucial part of our experience, vital for emotional processing and expression.

Advertisement





Jewish tradition recognizes that there are appropriate times to cry and intentionally carves out times for emotional reflection and preparation, emphasizing that life isn’t solely about constant happiness but involves growth through allowing and experiencing a full range of emotions. Our rituals and calendar guide us through these varied emotional experiences: Our joy increases as we enter Adar; we need Elul to prepare for Tishrei, and ready ourselves in the three weeks leading up to Tisha B’Av.

“What insight the Kotzker Rebbe had when he said that when a man needs to cry, and wants to cry, but cannot cry – that is the most heart-rending cry of all.” (https://www.yutorah.org/lectures/737764 Three Who Cried, Rabbi Norman Lamm)

This is the time of year to find a level of comfort with all our emotions, even when they include crying.

Share this article on WhatsApp: