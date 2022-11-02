Photo Credit: Courtesy of NUS

Shaima Dallali, President of the UK’s National Union of Students (NUS), was relieved of her duties following a months-long independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism found “significant breaches” of the union’s policies, The Jewish Chronicle reported Tuesday.

On the first day of Islamophobia Awareness Month, I find out I have been dismissed through Twitter. That is unacceptable. — Shaima Dallali (@ShaimaDallali) November 1, 2022

Advertisement



“Following the independent KC-led investigation into allegations of antisemitism, specifically into the then-President Elect under the NUS Code of Conduct, an independent panel has found that significant breaches of NUS’ policies have taken place. As per this finding, we have terminated the President’s contract,” the NUS stated, adding, “We are sorry for the harm that has been caused and we hope to rebuild the NUS in an inclusive way – fighting for all students as we have done for the past 100 years.”

In April 2020, Dallali raised money for Cage, a Muslim advocacy group whose research director in 2015 praised ISIS terrorist Jihadi John who beheaded his victims on YouTube as a “beautiful young man … extremely kind and gentle.”

Cage denied it supported terrorists, claiming all it wanted to do was “simply ensure that the pursuit of justice is carried out fairly.”

Dallali also tweeted that Dr. Waseem Yousef, a Jordanian preacher, was a “dirty Zionist” for saying Hamas launched its rockets from inside civilian enclaves, making Gaza “a graveyard for children.”

In 2018, she wrote an article praising a Muslim Brotherhood cleric named Yusuf al-Qaradawi who had been expelled from the UK, the US, France, and Germany. She called him the “moral compass for the Muslim community at large.” On January 9, 2009, Qaradawi called on Allah in a sermon about Jews to “kill them, down to the very last one.”

In 2014, Dallali posted two videos on YouTube of protesters calling for a hit on Tel Aviv.

Labour Against Antisemitism issued a statement saying, “Ms. Dallali’s internet footprint features incitement against Jews, trolling of British Jewish organizations, and repeated support for extremist organizations. At a time when antisemitism has risen, it is unacceptable that Ms. Dallali is now responsible for the welfare of Jewish students in the UK.”

It sure is.

In response to Dallai’s sacking, the Federation of Student Islamic Societies has called on Muslim students to boycott the National Union of Students. They issued the statement below: