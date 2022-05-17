Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Elad municipality

Days after the horrific Independence Day terror attack in which three Israelis had been murdered in the Haredi town of Elad, the Mayor, Rabbi Israel Porush, hosted a delegation headed by Canadian Israeli billionaire philanthropist Sylvan Adams, initiated by President Isaac Herzog. The delegation came to show solidarity with Elad’s residents and visited the site of the attack at the local Park.

The delegation then toured the bicycle and walking trails that surround the town, and received an overview of the planned second phase of the tracks which would trace the entire perimeter of the town and will include the construction of a comfortable and wide walking trail, alongside a safe biking trail, complete with lights, security cameras, and a tall perimeter fence.

Adams, who is passionate about cycling and is the co-owner of Israel Cycling Academy (ICA), rode his bike along the planned track that will commemorate the Elad victims and stated: “The terrorists came here to cause death and chaos, destroying lives, and orphaning children, senselessly murdering innocent people. We are not like them. We will overcome. We will invest even more in our communities, and in Elad, build a well-lit and secure cycling and walking trail, with security cameras and a perimeter fence that will prevent people living just a few kilometers away from undermining the safety of the community and our children. We want to live here in peace alongside our neighbors. This is our answer – to build our country and live in peace.”

Accordingly, Adams announced that he is donating around one million dollars to assist with the completion of the track, which is approximately 10 km long, with half already completed. The Municipality will now begin to pave the second half.

The joint project of the Elad municipality and the Transport Ministry will provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy nature in a healthy and safe riding environment, away from cars.

At the request of Mayor Porush, the trail design is spread out in a way that will allow the construction of junctions and exits to local schools and other educational institutions, to allow students to reach the institutions safely on their bikes without exposure to cars.

Mayor Porush thanked Adams for his show of support and solidarity, noting, “we want to build something safe for our children and residents, so they can walk and bike safely. I am grateful that our dear friend Sylvan, a true Zionist, has stepped in to help us complete this mission”.

The Mayor also thanked President Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog for their assistance and support and for making the connection with Mr. Adams. He also thanked the director of the Elad Foundation for the important activities promoting the town’s development.