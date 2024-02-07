Photo Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued an unusual, not to say insulting request to the Netanyahu cabinet, in anticipation of his upcoming visit to Israel this week:

Based on exclusive information obtained by Israel Hayom, Blinken requested a private briefing session with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, excluding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and the rest of the cabinet ministers.

Advertisement





The upside was that Israel Hayom has learned that the Prime Minister’s office rejected Blinken’s request, probably owing to the fact that Israel may be on its way to becoming a banana republic, but is still a few apples short. And so, Blinken’s security briefing will adhere to the format of previous visits, likely in the context of a broader meeting with the War Cabinet – which is almost as outrageous given that this is war and Blinken is not an Israeli official.

Blinken, who opened his current tour of the Middle East in Saudi Arabia (Saudis: No Palestinian State No Normalization), is expected to leave Cairo for Qatar, and from there fly to Israel close to the weekend.

In addition to the Secretary’s insulting demand, it appears that the Biden administration is on a war path against Netanyahu, determined to force the embattled PM to stop the fighting in Gaza and submit to Palestinian Statehood.

As we reported earlier today (US Restricts Visas to Spyware Makers, Lumping Israeli Hi-Tech with ‘Violent Settlers’), the administration’s attacks are intended to destroy Israel’s ability to trade in specialized hi-tech in the US and consequently severely damage the Israeli economy, while going after the national-religious population in Judea and Samaria, all as part of an effort to bring down Netanyahu.