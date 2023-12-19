Photo Credit: MEMRI

New York’s Finest were anything but on Monday evening when they chose to protect pro-Hamas protesters rather than the rights of a Jewish man wearing an Israeli flag while throngs of terror supporters shut down Penn Station and Grand Central Station with calls for the genocide of Jews.

Elisha Wiesel, son of famed Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, was ordered to remove the Israeli flag that he was wearing at Penn Station because the situation was getting “dangerous,” the younger Wiesel wrote in a post on X.

Video of the Penn Station incident. 500 Hamas supporters shouting slogans surrounded us. I put on an Israeli flag I carry with me. The cowards hid behind their masks. NYPD insisted I remove the flag as situation was getting dangerous. pic.twitter.com/mr9Hb0k87Z — Elisha Wiesel (@ElishaWiesel) December 18, 2023

Some five hundred “protesters” came from the Port Authority Bus Terminal after marching down 42nd Street following their takeover of Grand Central Station, where MTA workers had carefully warned commuters about “travel restrictions.”

#Breaking : Massive Anti-#Israel protest shutting down Grand Central Station in New York City: Do most of them even know what they're repeating? pic.twitter.com/NFQf2idQ3A — Mitzvah Stream (@MitzvahStream) December 18, 2023

An Instagram post from the anti-Israel “Within Our Lifetime” group urged demonstrators to “bring banners, bull horns and Bluetooth speakers.” The massive call for genocide of Jews, with protesters chanting “Free, free Palestine!” and “Intifada Revolution!” began at 3 pm beneath the iconic clock at Grand Central Station.

NOW: The groups from earlier demonstrations in the Bronx and Queens just arrived at Grand Central and have joined the protest pic.twitter.com/xi3JElzfsa — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 18, 2023

The demonstrators then moved to the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 4 pm, and then proceed to a 5 pm shutdown at Penn Station.

Group of Muslim men take over New York’s Penn Station and blast call to prayer on speaker tonight during a pro-Hamas protest. pic.twitter.com/tIdtnwqvv5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 19, 2023

More than one user on X asked a very pointed question: since the “protesters” had no permit for their hate-filled demonstration, why weren’t they either blocked from protesting, or arrested?

Protesters successfully rush the entrance of Penn Station. If they didn’t have a permit to protest there, why aren’t they being arrested? pic.twitter.com/btzIGIGd38 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) December 19, 2023

Good question. Had a gathering targeted blacks and/or Muslims in the same way, it’s hard to imagine the event would have ended with anything other than citywide violence, for days on end.

This is not the first time, and probably won’t be the last, that the Jew-haters seized control over a public venue in New York — or for that matter, anywhere else in the United States.

And yet, last month, Mayor Eric Adams vowed during an address at Central Synagogue that Jews would remain safe in the city.

“You are not going to live in a city where you have to take off your yarmulke because you’re going on the subway station,” the mayor said.

“You’re not going to live in a city where your children will be afraid to go to Yeshiva or to go to school. You won’t live in a city where you can’t go to your synagogues. You won’t live in prison of fear in this city as long as I’m the mayor of the City of New York. It won’t happen,” Adams vowed.

“We will never surrender,” he promised.

So, Mr. Mayor, why was Elisha Wiesel forced by a New York police officer to remove his Israeli flag in a public venue? Why weren’t his rights protected in the face of a mob screaming for the annihilation of his people?