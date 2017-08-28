Photo Credit: courtesy

The oldest continuously functioning synagogue in Boro Park, and one of the oldest in the city of New York, has just been saved from the wrecking ball by a temporary restraining order granted by a judge last Thursday in the New York State Supreme Court.

Two members of Chevra Anshei Lubawich of Borough Park, an Orthodox congregation, apparently quietly sold the building under the noses of the rest of the congregation in a multi-million dollar transaction that would replace the historic structure with a six-story condominium project.

The historic structure, built in 1902, was purchased from Congregation Beth El in 1914, and has been the property of Chevra Anshei Lubawich of Borough Park ever since. A group of members from the synagogue last week petitioned the Court to rescind and annul the sale of the building that was approved by the state’s Attorney General.

According to court papers viewed by JewishPress.com, the $3.1 million deal includes an agreement with the Williamsburg-based real estate developer who purchased the property to sell back the first floor and basement of the new building to the congregation for $3 million to use as a synagogue, leaving all the original investment but $100,000 returned to the hands of the buyer. During the four-year construction process, the congregation is expected to contend with displacement in a local basement.

“I’ve been praying at this synagogue for 10 years,” said congregation member Chaim Katz. “Last Shabbos, someone brought security guards into the shul! It is provoking a civil war between congregants who have prayed together for so long. Why security guards? To intimidate those of us who object to the whole manner in which this was handled, and are demanding that the building not be sold, and Heaven forbid, be demolished!” said Chaim Katz.

There are also deep concerns over the questionable valuation of the property. But most important was the destruction of the historic synagogue, and the fact that such a transaction was carried out without consulting the rest of the membership as required.

“That it was sold in stealth, without the knowledge or approval of its members, only underscores that this decision and transaction were not with the best motives,” said David Shor, who has been praying in the synagogue for some 12 years.

That application document claimed the sale was discussed and approved by “trustees and members of the Petitioner” (meaning the board of the synagogue) at meetings held on April 3, 2016, June 15, 2016 and February 26, 2017, at which time the sellers claimed the “trustees and members voted to authorize a sale of the subject property to 4024 12th Ave LLC. . .“

But a group of 15 members of the congregation listed on court papers filed last week deny they knew anything about this sale, and say it was conducted secretly and without their knowledge. Moreover, they contend that the buyer has a personal relationship with one of the two people who sold the building. They also say that no effort was made to offer the building for sale publicly, or to solicit or consider other proposals from potential buyers prior to the sale. The two sellers apparently did not have authorization to act on behalf of the entire congregation, according to the bylaws of the synagogue’s Constitution, which were also submitted to the court and which were made available to JewishPress.com.

They did not seek a vote of approval on the sale, and in fact “petitioners did not learn of the sale, or even that a sale was being considered,” according to court papers, until several weeks after the deed to the property was delivered to the purchaser.

The sellers claimed in the application to the Attorney General seen by JewishPress.com that the synagogue building was “old, dilapidated, in need of extensive renovation and is no longer able to house the Synagogue adequately and safely.”

The congregation vehemently denies the accusation and an engineer is being retained to prove it. Photos show that the building is clean and lovely.

Daily and Shabbat services have been held in the same building since 1914 and ongoing maintenance is kept up, according to court papers. “There is a new floor and new benches and tables,” documents state, and the roof, plumbing, heating and electrical systems are all in good working order.

Although not formally landmarked, the building certainly meets criteria as an historic structure. It is more than 100 years old, and it is one of the sole buildings in the city bearing the name of Lubavitch in New York for more than a century.

Leaders of the Chabad-Lubavitch community quote the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of blessed memory, and the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Schneerson, of blessed memory, say they were both in constant communication with the synagogue. A letter written from Riga in 1928 to members of the congregation in Boro Park by the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, o.b.m. bears testimony to that fact.

A source close to Chabad-Lubavitch leadership told JewishPress.com that officials are quietly “outraged at the attempt to demolish this historic synagogue.”

The congregation is now seeking to annul the sale. The next hearing is set for September 8.