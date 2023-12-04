Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

The back-and-forth between Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah and the IDF is continuing along Israel’s northern border, with attacks from Lebanon keeping thing on a low boil.

On Monday evening, Hezbollah fired anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at the Manara-Nhitat area; both missiles landed in open areas. There have been two other Hezbollah attacks using PAZ and anti-tank missiles. Hezbollah announced that had also fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF force in the Shtula forest.

The Israeli military meanwhile launched artillery attacks against Lebanese villages in which Hezbollah bases its operations, including Ita a-Sha’ab, Yaron and Mays a-Jabal, all in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Air Force leveled a Hezbollah-linked building in the south Lebanese town of Bint Jibil, site of some of the fiercest battles that took place during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. In addition, an Israeli UAV attacked two targets in southern Lebanon, one in Kfar Qela and the other in Al-Khiyam.

Also on Monday evening, the IDF struck a Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon in response to the constant mortar fire aimed at Israeli army posts along Israel’s northern border in the area of Arab al-Aramshe.

Rockets were fired from Lebanon at Tel Hai, Kiryat Shmona, and an IDF post in the area of Shtula late Monday afternoon; all of the projectiles landed in open areas.

The rocket fire prompted IDF artillery fire towards the source of the attack, along with attacks on several other locations in Lebanon as well.

At mid-afternoon, more than a dozen rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Mount Dov area on the border, with at least one also aimed at the area around Misgav Am, according to the IDF. All the rockets landed in open areas.

During the morning hours, mortar shells were aimed at an IDF army post in the Yiftah area, according to the IDF. Israeli artillery fire was aimed at the source of the attacks in response.

Overnight between Sunday and Monday, three Israeli soldiers were wounded when Hezbollah shelled an IDF post near Shtula.

On Sunday, an IAF fighter jet intercepted a “hostile aircraft” (suicide drone) that was enroute to Israeli territory from Lebanon. In addition, Israeli forces retaliated following two separate rocket attacks from Syria, one earlier and one later in the day.

Earlier in the day, IAF fighter jets and UAVS struck a command and control center, terrorist infrastructure, and military sites in Lebanon, all belonging to Hezbollah. Lebanese channels said the attacks were aimed at targets in Ayta ash Shab, Kfar Hamam and Ramiyeh.

The Hezbollah attacks are a continuation of what the terror group was doing upon the start of the war launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7th. The Lebanese terror group held its fire during a one-week temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but resumed its attacks after Hamas violated the “hudna”, shorting its agreed-upon release of Israeli women and children being held hostage in Gaza, and resuming rocket fire at Israel.