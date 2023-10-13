Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday posted a painful image depicting a blood-stained baby in pajamas and a diaper is seen lying in a tiny body bag. The image attests to the act of violence committed by Hamas terrorists on Shabbat Simchat Torah.

Netanyahu posted several more similar images, saying, “This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted. As we are writing this we are shaking. We went back and forth about posting this, but we need each and every one of you to know. This happened. These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS.”

PHOTOGRAPHS OF MURDERED BABIES – released by the Office of the PM of Israel Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters.… pic.twitter.com/2ENUFSPFxD — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 12, 2023

The posts came in response to Wednesday’s claim by Hamas spokesperson Izzat al-Risheq that rejected Israeli reports that its members had beheaded children during their October 7 attack on Israel.

“We categorically affirm the falsehood of the fabricated allegations promoted by some Western media outlets, the latest of which was the claim of killing children, beheading them, and targeting civilians,” al-Risheq said on the Hamas website.

Netanyahu shared the image of the beheaded baby with visiting Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday. Blinken responded: “It’s hard to find the right words, it’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, much less actually see and God forbid experience. A baby, and infants riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded, young people burned alive in their cars. I could go on but it’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way, it almost defies comprehension and in the most immediate future harkens back to Isis and some of the things we saw when it was on its rampage, which thankfully was stopped. So, I think for any human being to see this is really beyond anything we can comprehend or digest.”

Isn’t it amazing, though, that every Jewish Holocaust quickly gives rise to Holocaust denial?

Or, in the immortal words of one Trudy Crow, who calls herself a "proud liberal, supporter of women's rights & of the LGBQT community, lover of animals:"