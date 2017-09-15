Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the presidential palace in Bogota

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos had high praise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogota over Israeli expertise provided to help the nation its countryside of anti-personnel mines.

“Your country has been a friend and ally of Colombia, and recently a great ally in the construction of peace in the country,” Santos said. “We would like to strengthen this magnificent relationship.”

Advertisement

An eight-member Colombian delegation arrived in Israel a week after signing an historic agreement between the Santos government and the Marxist-Leninist FARC terrorist organization, ready to learn how to clear land mines. The group was trained by the Defense Ministry’s National Mine Action Authority.

Santos received a Nobel Peace Prize for his part in sealing the agreement between the two sides.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArabs Attack Bus Filled With Israeli School Girls in Jerusalem
Next articleNetanyahu Supports Bill Allowing Cabinet to Declare War
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...