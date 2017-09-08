Photo Credit: courtesy, Operation Survival
Jewish leaders meeting with Acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, Sept. 7 2017

Some 30 Brooklyn Jewish leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to meet with Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

According to Operation Survival program director Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, the discussion focused on the opioid epidemic and the DA’s initiative to combat youth substance abuse.

Advertisement

“The District Attorney discussed a wide range of issues and heard feedback from the community,” Behrman told JewishPress.com.

“It’s good to see new approaches in tackling this crisis.”

Gonzalez has filled the post since the untimely death of District Attorney Ken Thomas last October, who lost his battle to cancer just two years after beginning his term in office.

Six candidates face off in a Democratic primary for the post next Tuesday.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePolice Indict 17 Rock Throwers
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...