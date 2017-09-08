Photo Credit: courtesy, Operation Survival

Some 30 Brooklyn Jewish leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to meet with Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

According to Operation Survival program director Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, the discussion focused on the opioid epidemic and the DA’s initiative to combat youth substance abuse.

Advertisement

“The District Attorney discussed a wide range of issues and heard feedback from the community,” Behrman told JewishPress.com.

“It’s good to see new approaches in tackling this crisis.”

Gonzalez has filled the post since the untimely death of District Attorney Ken Thomas last October, who lost his battle to cancer just two years after beginning his term in office.

Six candidates face off in a Democratic primary for the post next Tuesday.