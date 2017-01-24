Obama Transfers $221M to Palestinian Authority in Final Hours

On his last morning, outgoing President Barack Obama sent more than $200 million to the Palestinian Authority.



US President Barack Obama

Photo Credit: Pete Souza / WikiCommons



On Friday morning just before turning over the reins of power to incoming President Donald Trump, outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama quietly transferred $221 million to the Palestinian Authority, $1.25 million to United Nations organizations, and $4 million for climate change programs, according to a report published Monday by the Associated Press.

The allocation had been approved by Congress for fiscal years 2015 and 2016 but was being held up by Republican lawmakers at the time over the PA moves to gain membership in international treaties and various other organizations. The executive branch usually respects the holds placed on funds by Congress, but such a hold is not legally binding.

The funds were funneled through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Palestinian Authority allocates millions of dollars each year via the Palestine Liberation Organization for generous stipends to be paid to terrorist prisoners who successfully attack Israeli targets, and their families; those who don’t survive the attempt are guaranteed before setting out that their families will be set for life with a permanent monthly stipend as well.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

