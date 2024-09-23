Photo Credit: courtesy

What happens to your U.S. investments when you’re gone? Spoiler: It’s not as simple as your heirs calling dibs! This episode uncovers the hidden complexities of transferring U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts for those living in Israel. From joint accounts with rights of survivorship to individual IRAs, understanding the necessary paperwork—like death certificates and transfer certificates—can prevent a mountain of confusion later. Estate planning isn’t just a ‘someday’ task, it’s crucial for making sure your assets end up where you want them, without unnecessary legal headaches.

Key takeaways:

The specific documents needed for a smooth asset transfer of joint accounts and IRAs

Beneficiary forms determine IRA account inheritance, not a will

Proper estate planning ensures hassle-free management of cross-border assets

Advertisement





The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https:⁠/⁠/goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

The information provided here is intended for educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal, tax, or investment advice. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not those of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Share this article on WhatsApp: