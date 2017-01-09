Obama Admin, European Allies Make Secret Gift of Uranium to Iran

The P5+1 Iran Deal partners have given a green light to send a secret shipment of more than 100 tons of natural uranium to Iran as a "thank you" gift.



Secretary Kerry receiving the Chatham House Prize in tandem with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in London.

Photo Credit: Courtesy US Dept. of State



The Obama administration and its five allies who signed the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran in July 2015 have just secretly gifted 116 metric tons of natural uranium to Tehran as a “thank you” to the Islamic Republic for keeping its end of the deal by exporting the heavy water from its nuclear plants, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Two senior diplomatic sources were quoted as saying the six world powers (P5+1) who negotiated the nuclear deal approved the shipment of natural uranium to Iran, which says it will use the potential reactor fuel for “peaceful enrichment.”

Uranium can also be enriched to high levels that are appropriate for military use, up to and including use in a nuclear warhead, such as in a weapon of mass destruction.

The five world powers in the P5+1 who negotiated the deal with Iran together with the United States were led by Secretary of State John Kerry, under the direction of President Barack Obama. The deal was vehemently opposed by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Knesset.

Israel fears Iran will use the ten year duration of the agreement to ramp up its nuclear technology even further, and will transfer its nuclear weaponry to the terrorist entities it sponsors throughout the Middle East as a means carrying out its long-promised vow to annihilate the Jewish State.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

