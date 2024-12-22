Photo Credit: courtesy author

Discover the Beauty and Resilience of the Region Beyond October 7th

The annual Darom Edom (Red South) Festival takes place from mid-January to late February in the desert region of the northern Negev and Gaza Envelope, coinciding with the stunning mass bloom of Red Anemones.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

I have been leading tours of the Gaza Envelope for over a decade. Since October 7th, 2023 the area will forever, understandably, be associated with the tragic events of that day. While these sites are crucial to visit and bear witness to, the Gaza Envelope region has many other extraordinary attractions that inspire hope, demonstrate the resilience of Israel and the Jewish people, and showcase the beauty and strength of the land. This article will focus on what I consider to be the top 5 hidden, family friendly gems that offer a fresh perspective on this remarkable area.

5) Visiting the Rockets into Roses Art Studio

Artist Yaron Bob (carrying a Katusha rocket in the center image) creates spectacular artwork with his own hands that have to be seen to be believed!

If you are looking for a “Truth is Stranger than Fiction” type of experience, then you will certainly want to visit Yaron Bob, an artist from Moshav Yated, Israel, who loves to welcome people into his one-of-a-kind studio. He has faced the threat of rockets firsthand, living just a stone’s throw from the Gaza Strip. His once peaceful life took a drastic turn after Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. Over the years, terror groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 60,000 Kassam rockets at Israel, creating a constant state of fear. Instead of succumbing to despair, however, Yaron finds inspiration amongst the chaos. When sirens blare and rockets zoom overhead, Yaron runs for cover—but in the midst of the destruction, he can envision something beautiful emerging from the wreckage.

Tourists get to see firsthand the rockets fired by Arab terrorists that fell near Yaron’s home. Hamas intended for the rockets to kill, but Yaron had other plans for them.

Yaron’s art began as a way to cope with the terrifying reality of daily life in southern Israel. His most notable project, “Rockets into Roses,” transforms remnants of Kassam rockets into beautiful, meaningful art, including Menorahs, sculptures, jewelry, keychains,necklaces, Mezuzah cases, and Stars of David, some engraved with Bible verses. One of his most powerful collections, The Iron Dome series, celebrates the resilience of Israel’s defense system, turning pieces of destroyed rockets into symbols of strength and beauty.

A stunning hand-crafted rose sculpture, meticulously forged from rockets, with a striking base shaped like the map of Israel.

Yaron’s artwork has earned global recognition, with some of the most prominent figures in politics and diplomacy receiving his creations. Among them are Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and numerous other heads of state. In 2019, his breathtaking Menorah was selected for the White House Hanukkah candle lighting, with President Donald Trump and his cabinet present for this historic moment of celebration. Yaron’s influence extends beyond art; his works have become a powerful tool in international diplomacy, using the language of art to shape foreign policy and raise awareness about the harsh realities of terrorism.

President Donald J. Trump, joined by his cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence, where Yaron’s Menorah was used to light the candles during the annual Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Yaron’s influence was further felt in Europe in 2016, after a powerful exhibition was held in Strasbourg, France. During the event, he delivered a strong message to European Parliamentarians, urging them to reassess the millions in aid sent to Palestinians, which he argued often funded terrorism. His words led to immediate action: European countries decided to cut millions in aid to the Palestinians, a shift that may have saved countless lives and shifted the trajectory of the conflict.

An awe-inspiring display of Yaron’s unique instruments, crafted to resemble David’s Harp. The one adorned with the Israeli flag plays Hatikvah, while the one with the American flag echoes the Star-Spangled Banner – breathtaking harmony of

patriotism as each instrument sings its anthem when struck in succession. When you come to his studio, he invites you to try it for yourself!

From his humble studio in the Gaza Envelope, Yaron Bob’s artwork serves as a testament to resilience and hope. He is revolutionizing both the art world and the fight for safety in rocket-threatened regions. By transforming weapons of destruction into stunning pieces of art he’s not only raising awareness, but providing critical support for communities in need. A portion of his sales helps to fund critical bomb shelters for communities at risk, and every rocket used is carefully inspected for safety by Israel’s security establishment. While Yaron takes pride in creating these unique artworks, his true wish is for a future where rockets are no longer needed—where his art, and the violence that fuels it, can be left behind. As he puts it, his ultimate goal is to one day be “put out of business.” But before that happens, he is excited to give you a live demonstration in person!

Art inspired by the Iron Dome, a system credited with saving tens of thousands of Israeli lives. Its success combines advanced technology, intelligence, and Divine protection, helping Israel endure and thrive over time.

4) Experiencing the Inspirational Yeshuot Chalutza Farms

Rabbi Eli Feinsilver, one of the farmers at Chalutza Farm, is seen here giving my group a hands-on demonstration of how to properly harvest tomatoes and peppers. My tourists said these were the best vegetables they’ve ever tasted!

If you look up “resilience” in the dictionary, you might just find the faces of Israeli farmers Sharon Cohen, Yair Ziv, Rabbi Yitzhak Sofer, and Eli Feinsilver, owners of the Yeshuot Chalutza farms along the Egyptian and Gazan borders. Residents of Bnei Netzarim, they have experienced the destruction of their farms not once, but twice. The first occurred in 2005, when international pressure led the Israeli government to forcibly evacuate all Jewish farmers from the Gaza Strip, forcing them to abandon their thriving multi-million-dollar farming empire. At the time, the farmers of the Strip were the world’s largest suppliers of Kosher vegetables. Despite promises of compensation, most of the farmers were left with nothing and were forced to rebuild from scratch.

In 2008, the farmers of Netzarim, along with others from Gush Katif, founded the agricultural town of Bnei Netzarim in the barren Chalutza region along the Gaza-Egyptian border. The land was so desolate that even former Prime Minister Ehud Barak had considered abandoning it in peace talks. Yet, through faith and tireless effort, these farmers transformed the land, establishing top-tier Torah schools, building a thriving 120-acre farm, and securing contracts with the Ministry of Education to provide vegetables to thousands of Israeli children.

On October 7, during a brutal terrorist attack, the residents of Bnei Netzarim and the Yeshuot Chalutza farms faced unimaginable danger. Miraculously no one was killed, and their presence on the front lines saved countless Israeli lives. The terrorists however, destroyed 97% of their farm produce and equipment. Now, with little government support and facing significant financial hardship, the farmers of the Yeshuot Chalutza farms are determined to rebuild yet again. Their unwavering resilience in the face of adversity is nothing short of inspiring. After harvesting with visitors, farmer Yair Ziv often invites tourists to his home for fresh milk, homemade cookies, and of course, the farm’s own vegetables—sharing a taste of the perseverance and spirit that define the people of Israel’s front lines. A visit to Chalutza Farms is more than a tour—it’s an opportunity to witness true courage and dedication firsthand.

Even with all of their tribulations, these farmers refuse to give up and will do whatever it takes to rebuild for a third time. Anyone wishing to take part in this holy endeavor of helping them purchase the new farming equipment, tools and greenhouses needed to rebuild their lives (and thus allow them to continue feeding Israeli children and protecting Israel’s borders) are invited to give a tax deductible donation here. To view a short video made by one of the farmer’s wives, click here.

3) The Netiv Haasara Lookout into the Gaza Strip

A secure vantage point overlooking the Gaza Strip from Netiv HaAsara, with the city of Beit Lahia, previously controlled by Hamas and now largely under IDF control, visible in the distance.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

To truly grasp Israel’s unique challenges, one must understand its most volatile border: the Gaza Strip. This narrow piece of land is infamous for its terrorism and the ongoing efforts to drive Jews from their ancestral homeland. From here, you can see two major Hamas-controlled cities—Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun—as well as the bustling Israeli city of Ashkelon. The view also reveals the empty fields once home to Gush Katif, a thriving Jewish farming community that produced the world’s largest supply of kosher vegetables. In 2005, these farms were handed over to the Palestinians in hopes of creating a peaceful livelihood, but instead, they were turned into sites of terrorism, with no vegetables grown since. The observation platform, designed by Israeli architect Zvi Pasternak, offers a poignant glimpse into this complex reality.

2) The Stunning Eshkol Park, Including Its Suspension Bridge

The second-longest suspension bridge in Israel.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Eshkol National Park is a great destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, offering an unforgettable experience in the heart of Israel’s Northern Negev region. One of its most thrilling features is the 80-meter (262-foot) suspension bridge that spans the picturesque Besor Stream, providing a unique perspective of the lush greenery along the water. As you stroll along the stream’s banks, you might spot turtles and small black ducks gliding peacefully by. Whether you’re hiking, cycling, or simply soaking in the serene atmosphere, the bridge offers the perfect opportunity to snap a photo and feel the breeze. This hidden gem showcases a beautiful contrast between the desert landscape and vibrant watercourse, making it a photographer’s dream and a true treat for the eyes.



1) The Path to Peace Wall Mosaic Art Project and Educational Center

Accompanied by my tourists after placing mosaic pieces into the large mural on the Gaza Border wall that helps protect the Israeli community of Netiv Haasara.

Moshav Netiv HaAsara, a breathtaking Israeli town right on the Gaza Strip border, is home to an incredible resident, Tsameret Zamir. A talented ceramic artist and mother of four, Tsameret grew tired of looking out of her window at the dull, grey security wall that divides her community from the dangerous Gaza world just a few feet away. While the wall is vital for the safety and peace of her family, she longed for something more — something that could inspire hope every time people looked at it. Instead of waiting for peace to come on its own, Tsameret took matters into her own hands, using her artistic talents to create a message of hope right on the wall.

All visitors get a small ceramic piece that they attach to the largest mural on the Gaza Security Barrier. This is a very entertaining, kid friendly activity while also very inspiring and meaningful.

Photo Credit: Path to Peace.

Tsameret’s project is now a symbol of unity, and she invites everyone to be part of it. Visitors begin by watching a powerful film she created about life at the border, where sirens and rockets are a constant threat. Then, each person receives a piece of ceramic in a unique color that they attach to the wall, contributing to a growing mural that spells out “Peace” in Hebrew, Arabic, and English. With tens of thousands of people participating, the mural is now a vibrant testament to the power of art, community, and the Israeli longing for peace!

Please note that while many people are currently visiting the Gaza Envelope, and it is deemed safe by Homefront Command as of this writing, it is crucial to verify the latest updates by checking the Homefront Command website before planning your visit. Additionally, due to the ongoing conflict, some sites may have altered opening hours. Therefore, we recommend checking with the individual sites directly before your visit.

