Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher team up to talk about the new and evil Canada sanctions, PM Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza resettlement, and fighting against PA labor in Judean towns. Then, Natasha Hausdorff goes nuclear on Mehdi Hassan at the Munk Antisemitism Debate. Also, Yishai goes deep on the Sin of the Spies and on Caleb and Joshua who embraced the Land of Israel. And finally, Ben Bresky on the amazing story of the Maharal of Prague and the Golem he created.

