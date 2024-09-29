Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Over the outgoing Jewish calendar year, 31,000 Olim arrived in Israel from more than 100 countries despite Operation Swords of Iron, according to data released ahead of the Jewish New Year by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency for Israel.

The data also show that during 5784, there was a significant increase in the opening of Aliyah files by potential Olim from Western countries. As part of the reconstruction efforts of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency will promote programs to increase Aliyah in 5785.

According to the data, between September 16, 2023, and September 19, 2024, 19,850 Olim arrived from Russia. More than 3,340 Olim came from the US and Canada, with support from Nefesh B’Nefesh. There were more than 1,820 new Olim from France, 980 from Ukraine, 975 from Belarus, 560 from Great Britain, more than 450 from Argentina; 310 from Georgia, 280 from South Africa, 250 from Brazil, 220 from Uzbekistan, 160 from Germany, 150 from Azerbaijan, 135 from Australia, 130 from Mexico, and 105 from Kazakhstan.

Data from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency also show that close to one-third (31%) of this year’s Olim are young people aged 18-35. These are approximately 9,600 young men and women who came to Israel to build their professional and personal futures despite the shadow of the war, representing a growth engine for Israel’s society and economy. Many are participating in special programs run by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, and many have already enlisted in the IDF.

Another 20% of the Olim this year are between the ages of 0 and 17 (over 6,000) and about 21% between the ages of 36 and 50 (6,570 Olim); 13% between the ages of 51 and 60 (3,870 people); 5% between the ages of 61 and 65 (1,570 people); and 10% ages 66 and up (2,920 people). Slightly more than half (52%) of the Olim who arrived this year are women — 16,030, compared to 14,530 Olim who are men.

During the past year, thousands of people worldwide participated in Aliyah fairs organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, the World Zionist Organization, Ofek Israeli, Nefesh B’Nefesh, and Keren Hayesod, in cooperation with other Aliyah organizations.

The data also show that since October 7, despite the war, there has been a noticeable jump in the opening of Aliyah files from Western countries. France is the leading country in opening Aliyah files, with a sharp increase of 352%, amounting to 6,040 people opening files to date, compared with 1,330 in the corresponding period last year. There was an increase of 60% from the US, with Aliyah files opened for 6,590 people since the outbreak of the war. From Canada, there was an increase of 87% with the opening of files for more than 870 people, along with a 62% increase from the United Kingdom, with the opening of Aliyah files for more than 880 people.

The city that took in the most Olim this year was Netanya, with more than 4,700 becoming residents there, followed by Tel Aviv, with about 4,480 new Olim; Haifa, which became home to more than 3,870 new Olim; Jerusalem, with about 2,260 Olim; Bat Yam, with about 1,880; and Ashdod, with about 1,100.

