Here are the hate crime statistics from New York City for June.

Hate Crimes Statistics: June 2024 (Representing June 1 – June 30 for calendar years 2024 and 2023) Motivation 2024 2023 Diff % Change Asian 3 2 -3 50% Black 2 5 -3 -60% Ethnic 4 1 3 300% Gender 0 2 -2 -100% Hispanic 3 2 1 50% Jewish 45 19 26 137% Muslim 3 0 3 *** Religion 2 1 1 100% Sexual Orientation 17 15 2 13% Grand Total 79 47 32 68% Note: Statistics above are subject to change upon investigation, as active possible bias cases June be reclassified to non-bias cases and removed from counted data.

You can see at glance that anti-Jewish hate crimes far exceed all other kinds – combined.

This is happening while other types of crime in NYC are decreasing. As the report says:

The NYPD accomplished the repeated monthly crime reductions across the five boroughs while attending to and safeguarding a record number of demonstrations this year, many of them related to Israel’s ongoing battle against the terrorist organization Hamas. A hefty increase in the number of potential anti-Jewish bias incidents being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force were a result of the fiery rhetoric and sometimes violent actions that accompanied the protests in New York City. Twenty-six of the 32 additional incidents taken on by Hate Crime investigators in June 2024 were anti-Jewish in motivation, reflecting a 137 percent increase in that category compared to the same month in 2023.

This has been the pattern since October 7. Here are the statistics for May:

Motivation 2024 2023 Diff % Change Asian 2 12 -10 -83% Black 1 0 1 ***.* Ethnic 3 8 -5 -63% Gender 6 5 1 20% Hispanic 0 2 -2 -100% Jewish 55 22 33 150% Muslim 4 1 3 300% Religion 4 1 3 300% Sexual Orientation 9 4 5 125% White 2 1 1 100% Grand Total 86 56 30 54%

For the first six months of the year, based on these monthly reports, over 59% of the hate crimes in New York City have been anti-Jewish hate crimes – 223 out of 377. For comparison, there have been 19 anti-Muslim hate crimes so far this year. In that same time period there was an increase of 120 hate crimes in New York compared to 2023, and nearly all of that increase (107) came from the increase of anti-Jewish hate crimes.

