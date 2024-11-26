Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Biden tried to stop us from going into Gaza – Netanyahu succeeded in overcoming that and we began a military offensive in Gaza.

Biden tried to stop us from capturing Rafiach – Netanyahu succeeded in overcoming that and we captured Rafiach.

Biden tried to stop us from capturing the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza border with Egypt. Netanyahu succeeded in overcoming that and we took control of the Philadelphi corridor.

Biden tried to stop us from going on the offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu succeeded in overcoming that and we went on the offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Now Biden is threatening us and blackmailing us into a ceasefire to stop us from destroying Hezbollah to ensure that all Northern residents can return home safely. He will fail at this objective as well.

Our holy IDF forces made it to the Litani River in Lebanon and we will be back…

Regardless whether this ceasefire goes into effect or not, the end of this war with Hezbollah will only happen when we once again create a security zone in Southern Lebanon, up to the Litani River, and Israelis on the Northern border only see IDF soldiers on the other side of the fence. Then, further down the road, we resettle the tribal lands of Asher & Naftali, mistakenly referred to as Southern Lebanon, but truly are Northern Israel.

This end game won’t happen soon enough, but it will happen, because our IslamoNazi enemies will force us to do it in order to provide true protection and deterrence.

The evil, immoral Obama/Biden/Harris/Blinken administration will be gone in two months, and the Jewish people are here in our ancestral homeland to thrive and provide an amazing future.

Am Yisrael Chai!!!

