In the nearly eight months since Hamas, backed by Iran, attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, there has been some controversy, out of respect for the feelings of the victims’ families, about whether or not to publish images of the atrocities committed that day.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower, after the liberation of Europe’s concentration camps in 1945, was quoted as saying:

“You saw only one camp yesterday. There are many others. Your responsibilities, I believe, extend into a great field, and informing the people at home of things like these atrocities is one of them… Nothing is covered up. We have nothing to conceal. The barbarous treatment these people received in the German concentration camps is almost unbelievable. I want you to see for yourself and be spokesmen for the United States.”

The families of five young women who were kidnapped and taken hostage on October 7 recently decided to release footage taken from the terrorists’ body-cams that day. They evidently wanted you to “see for yourself and be spokesmen….” There have been claims that this barbarism did not occur. Horrifically, it did — with more promised if Hamas is not militarily disabled:

In the words of a headline from MEMRI:

“Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat The October 7 Attack, Time And Again, Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified”

