Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks with Jonathan Feldstein who made aliyah in 2004 from Teaneck to Efrat. Jonathan, 69, has six children and four grandchildren. He discusses the challenges the family had settling in Efrat, in a community with many english-speakers, and he comments on many aspects of life in Israel, remarking how it was a good decision, one that he would make over again if given the chance. He did say that looking back, it may have been wise for him to choose a less anglo place, where housing is less expensive and where he could integrate more into the Israeli culture. Moving to an “Anglo Bubble” has it’s good points…but eventually, we all must integrate. Jonathan’s final words were that his grandchildren speak English with an Israeli accent. But to his grandchildren, “Saba has an accent!”

