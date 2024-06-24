Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office
Israel's advanced interception missile defense system, David's Sling

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced Monday morning that what looked like the trail from a terrorist-launched rocket in central Israel actually resulted from a test being carried out by security personnel.

“Israel conducted a routine pre-scheduled test of a rocket system from Israel’s coastal test range,” the ministry said in a statement released at 8:30 am.

“The test was carried out as planned,” the statement added.

The ministry declined to offer additional details.

The Israel Defense Forces currently use several different types missiles — air-to-air, surface-to-air, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface — as well as several types of anti-radiation missiles, all with varying ranges.

