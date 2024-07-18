Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) have eliminated Anas Murad, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Naval Forces in Gaza City in a targeted air strike carried out by Israel’s Air Force.

The forces also eliminated an additional terrorist who participated in the October 7th massacre.

In a separate strike, an IAF aircraft directed by IDF and Shin Bet intelligence struck the Islamic Jihad terrorist Ahmad Almasri, who took part in the October 7th massacre.

Almasri was also responsible for launching numerous rockets and mortar shells at southern Israeli communities from the Gaza City neighborhood of Shejai’ya.

“IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area,” the IDF added. “Over the last day, IDF troops located several tunnel shafts in the area.”

In addition, the IDF coordinated with IAF personnel to eliminate several terrorists as well.

