Israel is sending supplies to Gaza to help with preparations for the oncoming winter season, the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Wednesday.

“We have been actively preparing to facilitate an effective humanitarian response to the residents of Gaza ahead of the upcoming winter season,” COGAT said.

The agency coordinated the transfer of heaters, winter-appropriate clothing, and additional shelter equipment for the Gazans. Over the past three months, close to 15,000 tons of shelter equipment entered the enclave, including tents, sealing supplies and mattresses, COGAT reported.

“We facilitated the entry of vaccines for winter illnesses and together with the international community – the establishment of testing and sampling systems to map potential outbreaks for a swift and effective response,” the agency said.

“We also facilitated the relocation of infrastructure from flood-prone areas to alternative locations as well as efforts to expedite and ease the entry of shelter aid into Gaza.”

The agency also facilitated the introduction of garbage containers and a sewage suction truck to help with waste management, while addressing sanitation concerns that may worsen due to the winter conditions.

“We are committed to facilitating dedicated humanitarian responses in all areas, for the civilian population in Gaza,” the agency said.

An online conference for NGOs involved in the humanitarian efforts took place on Tuesday; that same day, 132 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, including 50 trucks that entered northern Gaza.

The delivery included six gas tankers designated for the operation of essential infrastructure in the enclave.

Just 13 trucks of aid were collected by the agencies from the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom, and some 850 trucks of aid still await collection, as they have for months.

Moreover, dozens of trucks of aid are stolen by Hamas and various gangs during each delivery.

Hamas Murders Looters Competing for Right to Steal Humanitarian Aid

At present, 12 bakeries are operating full time in Gaza, including four bakeries in the northern part of the enclave; close to three million pita loaves are being produced per day.

Between October 7, 2023 and November 17, 2024, a total of 1,135,030 tons of humanitarian aid in 57,373 trucks and 9,979 pallets were delivered to Gaza, COGAT reported on its website.

The aid was delivered through the Kerem Shalom, Rafah, Erez West, Erez East, and Kissufim land crossings, sent via Egypt, Jordan, the Ashdod Port, and Ben Gurion International Airport.

In addition to foodstuffs, medical and hygiene supplies, the aid included fuel and cooking gas, as well as shelter and other equipment — far more aid than Gaza received prior to the start of the war.

Among the donors and international aid organizations providing the aid are various countries and international organizations / NGOs, including WFP, Egyptian National Red Crescent Society, UNRWA, WCK, UOPS, Turkey, Jordan, UNICEF, ICRC, Saudi Arabia, ANERA, USAID, SCK, the UAE and UKAID.

