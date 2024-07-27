Photo Credit: courtesy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will move up his return to Israel in response to the tragic loss of life and multiple wounded in the northern Israeli Druze community of Majdal Shams, following a massive Hezbollah rocket attack.

10 Druze Israelis Killed, 34 Wounded in Hezbollah Rocket Attack

Netanyahu, who met with former President Donald Trump — currently the GOP nominee for president in the November elections — was spending Shabbat in the United States with his wife Sarah following a week of meetings with officials and lawmakers.

“Immediately upon learning of the disaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed that his return to Israel be brought forward as quickly as possible,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, despite the fact that it is still Shabbat in the United States.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene the Security Cabinet immediately upon his return to Israel.”

Claims that the prime minister made the decision “as a result of criticism” are “complete mendacious,” his office added.

Israeli leaders do not fly on the Sabbath unless it is a matter of national security.

