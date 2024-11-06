Photo Credit: TPS

Magen David Adom emergency responders said they treated two victims of an Arab car-ramming attack at the Shiloh Junction in Israel’s Binyamin region.

A 26-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement





“We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a commotion, two citizens aged 26 and 15 were walking while fully conscious and suffering from minor bruises on their bodies after being hit by a vehicle,” said senior MDA medic Elad Kadmon and MDA medic Ariel Shtvi.

“We gave them initial medical treatment in the field and then evacuated them in MDA ambulances to the hospital when their condition was mild. On the spot, MDA teams examined a number of anxiety victims who did not need further treatment at the hospital.”

The terrorist was shot after he emerged from the vehicle and tried to stab people with a screwdriver.

Share this article on WhatsApp: