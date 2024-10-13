Photo Credit: COGAT / IDF

The 2024 election may be in the foreground, but in the background, the Biden-Harris administration is moving its ‘Revenge’ plan for Israel forward.

Like its Obama predecessor, becoming a lame-duck administration frees Biden-Harris personnel to live out their dreams of going after Israel in the remaining months. Even assuming Kamala takes power, there will be a shift of personnel. And if she doesn’t succeed in seizing power, the frenzy to do as much damage before a new administration begins reversing its anti-Israel policies will be that much more urgent.

Advertisement





While the real frenzy will begin after the election, the Biden-Harris admin is beginning to implement its agenda, from sanctions on Israelis to predictable moves at the UN, the Revenge plan is underway.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke at the UN on Oct 8, briefly referred to “Hamas’ horrific terror attack in Israel” which harmed “1,200 innocent people” and other individuals (with no mention of Jews or Israelis or even Americans) before pivoting to claim that the real victims were “the Palestinian civilians in Gaza”.

Most of the rest of the speech was a recitation of propaganda claims about the ‘suffering’ of the Arab Muslim Hamas supporters in Gaza.

And attacks on Israel.

Thomas-Greenfield repeated the now widely discredited lies that Gaza lacks ‘humanitarian aid’ and attacked Israel for continuing to move Arab Muslim ‘civilians’ out of the way before targeting Hamas.

In the Catch-22, it’s wrong if Israel attacks Hamas without evacuating Arab Muslim civilians, and it’s wrong if Israel tries to move them out of the way.

“And so, the United States is concerned by the situation in northern Gaza, including the announcement by Israel of a new evacuation order for several communities,” Thomas-Greenfield demanded that Israel take “urgent steps” to address ‘squalid’ conditions.

No word on whether Hamas and Hezbollah should address the conditions in which Israeli refugees from border communities are living in.

Continuing her tirade, the UN ambassador warned that “there must be no demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza.”

Because the Biden-Harris administration’s priority is protecting the territorial claims of Hamas.

Then she moved on to a defense of UNRWA.

“In that same spirit, we are following with deep concern the Israeli legislative proposal that could alter UNRWA’s legal status, hindering its ability to communicate with Israeli officials, and removing privileges and immunities afforded to UN organizations and personnel around the globe. This legislative proposal reflects the significant distrust between Israel and UNRWA. Israel has alleged – and the UN, in some cases, has confirmed – that a small percentage of UNRWA employees have ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups. Israel has also conveyed concerns about Hamas misusing UNRWA facilities and the United States shares these concerns. At the same time, we know that UN personnel, including from UNRWA, are vital to the humanitarian response in Gaza and face tremendous danger while performing their work. And so, Israel needs to provide UNRWA additional information regarding these allegations, and UNRWA needs to have in place a process to address these concerns seriously and urgently, and make faster progress on the much-needed reforms outlined in the Colonna report.”

Thomas-Greenfield admitted that UNRWA personnel engaged in attacks on Oct 7. The use of UNRWA facilities by Hamas has been widely documented. While the Biden-Harris administration pretends that there is some tiny minority of extremists and insists Israel “provide UNRWA additional information regarding these allegations” when UNRWA’s leaders have admitted the Hamas presence already.

On October 4, 2004, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Peter Hansen unapologetically admitted to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that the UN employs members of Hamas. “Oh, I am sure that there are Hamas members on the UNRWA payroll,” Hansen stated, “and I don’t see that as a crime.” According to Hansen, “Hamas as a political organization does not mean that every member is a militant, and we do not do political vetting and exclude people from one persuasion as against another.”

Is UNRWA’s Hamas presence a minority or at least 50-50?

A former official boasted “that UNRWA was raising thousands and thousands of cadres” and “first and foremost, we can mention Ismail Haniyeh, who was an UNRWA teacher, and so was Dr. Talal Naji, Secretary-General of the PFLP-GC.” The PFLP is also a terrorist group. The UNRWA’s Gaza staff has its own union. In a 2012 election, a pro-Hamas bloc won the support of most of the union with 25 out of 27 seats on a union board. When there was talk of reforming the UNRWA by removing Hamas members from its ranks, the editor of a Hamas paper wrote that, “they are all members of the ‘resistance,’ in its various forms.” How true is that? Israeli intelligence estimates that 1 in 4 male UNRWA employees had ties to Hamas and 1 in 2 employees had family ties to terrorists. On Oct 7, multiple UNRWA employees took part in the attack. One UNRWA teacher was recorded boasting “I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews! We have female hostages, I captured one!” while using the Islamic term for sex slave. At least 30 UNRWA employees took part in other parts of the attack, running an ops room, carrying antitank missiles and invading Israel. Within a group of 3,000 UNRWA staff members, there was widespread celebration on Oct 7. Hamas kept key assets, including a data and command center, under UNRWA’s headquarters and has regularly deployed its rockets at UNRWA sites and hidden in UNRWA supplies. Hamas has taken UNRWA supplies so that aid and funding for it supplies the Islamic terror group.

The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it stands behind UNRWA. And that means Hamas.

{Reposted from FrontPagemag}

Share this article on WhatsApp: