Photo Credit: unsplash

When Israel out Hamas terror boss Ismail Haniyeh, it broke a lot of hearts including that of white BLM leader Shaun King.

King, who is allegedly white, is a former BLM activist turned random grifter who converted to Islam. And like any grifter went to the most extreme cartoonish version of what he imagined that would be like.

Advertisement





In response to Haniyeh’s execution, Shaun King reportedly posted that, “The United States and Israel have just assassinated the dear brother Ismail Haniyeh – who was the political head of Hamas,” the white Muslim BLM leader mourned. “These genocidal monsters think that this weakens Hamas, or weakens the resistance, but it does neither. It will only strengthen both.”

King was not alone. The Houthis were upset. The terror group that attacks civilian ships claimed that, “targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.”

But the media was quite upset too and launched its effort to posthumously rebrand the Hamas boss as “moderate” and “pragmatic”.

The BBC described Haniyeh as “moderate and pragmatic”. “Ismail Haniyeh was the pragmatic face of Hamas – his death is a major blow for the group”, Sky News headlined its coverage. “Haniyeh was the public face of Hamas’s diplomacy in Arab capitals. He was leading efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Reuters followed the meme: “Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas”.

What’s the source of this false media meme? As usual, Hamas’ state sponsors in Qatar.

“Palestinians across Gaza and the West Bank also view Ismail Haniyeh as a moderate leader who is much more pragmatic compared to other leaders who head the military side of the movement,” Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud in Gaza said.

If only he had also been an austere religious scholar too.

{Reposted from the author’s site}

Share this article on WhatsApp: