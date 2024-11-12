Photo Credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90

Imagine walking through Amsterdam, a city marked by Holocaust history, only to find yourself surrounded by an antisemitic mob. You plead for help, but onlookers turn away. You attempt to escape, only to be thrown out by a taxi driver who redirects your attackers toward you. The nightmare of history becomes a horrifying present reality.

As we all by now, this isn’t a distant memory. Late last week – and even this week as well – mobs hunted Israelis through Amsterdam, wielding stun grenades, blocking streets, and shouting “Kankerjoden” (“Cancer Jews”). Police reportedly took over an hour to respond, and most of those briefly detained were released. Despite a demonstration ban implemented after this Amsterdam pogrom, anti-Israel groups soon returned to the streets, chanting for an “Intifada” to spread.

Advertisement





If this violence was simply about Israeli football hooligans, as some claim, then why did the crowds return when these so-called “hooligans” had already left? This isn’t about sports rivalries; it was and remains a campaign of hate aimed at Jews.

We also by now that even rideshare drivers actively coordinated in these attacks. They not only refused to help fleeing victims but actually directed mobs toward them. For Israelis seeking escape, rideshare platforms were not an option. They were forced to rely on Jewish locals who risked their own safety to provide transportation.

This reality calls for more than just outrage; it demands action. Here’s what we all must do to prevent such events from happening again:

Demand accountability: Governments and law enforcement must be held to higher standards. Demand enforcement of hate crime laws with zero tolerance, and insist on swift responses to protect vulnerable communities. Strengthen community security: Jewish communities should establish community watches, partner with security experts, and train members in emergency response. Proactive measures are essential. Develop reliable transportation networks: Relying on public rideshare platforms can be dangerous, especially during heightened unrest. Building secure, community-led transportation solutions is essential. Stand in solidarity: Allies, friends, and neighbors – your voices matter. Attend rallies, share stories, and speak out against rising antisemitism. Silence fuels hatred. Raise awareness: Education is key. Schools and universities must include modern antisemitism in their curricula. Awareness builds advocates. Support victims: Provide resources to those impacted. Community support, mental health services, and legal aid are crucial for recovery.

A Moral Imperative

We are standing at a critical juncture. History will judge us by how we confront the resurgence of antisemitism – by whether we allowed hatred to fester, or whether we stood fiercely and unapologetically against it. This moment calls for unwavering courage and unity in the face of darkness.

Let us make it clear: we will not be silent. We will not allow our communities to be terrorized or our values trampled. The promise of “never again” is not just a vow but a call to action – one that demands vigilance, resolve, and action from every person of conscience. We cannot sit idly by, watching history repeat itself.

Now is the time to stand. To speak. To act. For if we falter, if we allow this tide of hatred to rise unchecked, it will not stop with us. Let our message be unmistakable: we are watching, we will fight back, and we will never allow hatred to define our future. Push back is needed – boldly, decisively, and without apology.

Share this article on WhatsApp: