313: Families are mourning their loved ones since October 7, The heroes
who fell in the defence of our country., and the whole country feels their
pain.
The: Almost inevitable is still before us
It: Was 263 days ago when the world condemned Hamas. Today it is
again Israel who is accused of preventing peace.
We: Are at war with Lebanon, who Has instigated the attack.
Examples: Of the ignorance of the Nation’s legislators concerning Israel’s
conflict with its neighbours.
Hear: How the Jerusalem Post editorial article describes the attitude of the
world.
And: Late news
The Lies And Misconceptions – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
