Photo Credit: pixabay

313: Families are mourning their loved ones since October 7, The heroes

who fell in the defence of our country., and the whole country feels their

pain.

The: Almost inevitable is still before us

It: Was 263 days ago when the world condemned Hamas. Today it is

again Israel who is accused of preventing peace.

We: Are at war with Lebanon, who Has instigated the attack.

Examples: Of the ignorance of the Nation’s legislators concerning Israel’s

conflict with its neighbours.

Hear: How the Jerusalem Post editorial article describes the attitude of the

world.

And: Late news

Share this article on WhatsApp: