Israeli forces have eliminated another top Hamas leader in Gaza.

Abed Al-Zeriei (“Abu Ahmed”) served as the Hamas Minister of Economy in Gaza, but was also a terrorist operative in the manufacturing department of the terror group’s Al-Qassam military wing.

On Sunday, using IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force ended Al-Zeriei’s career.

The Hamas military wing’s manufacturing department works to increase the terror organization’s weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East.

Al-Zeriei played a significant role in directing Hamas’ efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in managing Hamas-controlled markets.

Furthermore, the late Hamas Economy Minister was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes.

