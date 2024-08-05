Israeli forces have eliminated another top Hamas leader in Gaza.
Abed Al-Zeriei (“Abu Ahmed”) served as the Hamas Minister of Economy in Gaza, but was also a terrorist operative in the manufacturing department of the terror group’s Al-Qassam military wing.
On Sunday, using IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force ended Al-Zeriei’s career.
The Hamas military wing’s manufacturing department works to increase the terror organization’s weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East.
Al-Zeriei played a significant role in directing Hamas’ efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in managing Hamas-controlled markets.
Furthermore, the late Hamas Economy Minister was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes.