Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry announced Tuesday that a third person infected with West Nile Virus has passed away, this time at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

According to the ministry, 42 people have been diagnosed with the West Nile Virus since May, including 36 patients who have been hospitalized. Of those, five have been intubated and are being maintained on life support.

Advertisement





There is a possible fourth patient suspected with the illness who passed away Monday at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

All of the patients are residents of central Israel.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that mosquitoes with the West Nile Virus were discovered this past week in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport and in Ramat Gan.

The ministry ordered personnel to strengthen the monitoring system in the area, and if necessary, immediately implement preventive and extermination operations.

Share this article on WhatsApp: