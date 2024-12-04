Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

An Arab terrorist threw stones at passing vehicles in eastern Jerusalem overnight Wednesday, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians. Jerusalem Border Police Mista’arvim, operating in the Shiloah (Silwan) neighborhood, rushed to the scene. They fired at the stone thrower who was neutralized and evacuated by medical personnel to receive medical treatment.

מחבל נורה ונעצר ע’י כוחותינו היקרים בסילוואן, מזרח ירושלים pic.twitter.com/MdfVkuUSc8 — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 3, 2024

Shiloah (Silwan) is a majority Arab neighborhood with a Jewish minority in eastern Jerusalem, on a spur that descends from the Mount of Olives to the south, and on both sides of the Kidron Valley, close to the area known as the “Holy Basin.”

As of 2012, Shiloah had a population of about 19,000. The vast majority were Arabs, with more than 500 Jews. According to Jerusalem Municipality data, the population was 19,771 in 2017.

