Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Hundreds of IDF Netzach Yehuda Battalion soldiers who fought in Gaza carried a new Torah scroll from the Gaza border to a synagogue on the Erez Base in a joyous “Hachnasat Torah” celebration.

WOW WOW!!! I seriously love our army, especially our Netzach Yehuda soldiers. I would love to see the entire army like this, we would be invincible! The Netzach Yehuda battalion inaugurated a new sefer Torah in the location where the terrorists 1st broke through on Oct 7th. pic.twitter.com/ML2A2NWGXi — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 2, 2024



The battalion inaugurated the new Torah in the location where thousands of Hamas-led terrorists first broke through Israel’s security fence from Gaza on October 7, 2023.

