IDF reserve soldiers and Orthodox Jews take part in prayer and the weekly reading of a Torah Scroll at dawn just before a military exercise, Golan Heights on April 1, 2024.

Hundreds of IDF Netzach Yehuda Battalion soldiers who fought in Gaza carried a new Torah scroll from the Gaza border to a synagogue on the Erez Base in a joyous “Hachnasat Torah” celebration.


The battalion inaugurated the new Torah in the location where thousands of Hamas-led terrorists first broke through Israel’s security fence from Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

