Israeli officials confirmed Thursday that Hamas “absolute leader” Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, has been eliminated by the IDF. For those who have lost the plot, here’s a reminder of why Sinwar was killed:

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet (ISA) initially were cautious in their announcement, saying that the “possibility” that Sinwar was eliminated during an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is still being investigation. However, Israeli cabinet ministers and Israeli police told reporters that DNA and dental tests of the body have indeed confirmed that Sinwar was among three terrorists who were killed in an IDF operation in Gaza, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Thursday evening. The identity of the other two terrorists has not yet been confirmed.

“The volunteer dentists of the police identification division identified Sinwar’s body thanks to photos from the area,” a police source told the news outlet. “The identification procedure by comparing teeth is a quick and accurate procedure that was used more than once throughout the war and since October 7.” The body was taken to Israel for DNA testing.

Two sources in Hamas told the Saudi Al Sharq al-Awsat newspaper that various ranks in the terrorist organization had received confirmation that their leader was indeed eliminated.

According to Israeli media, IDF troops ,comprised of trainee armor and infantry commanders doing part of their training in Gaza, spotted movement in a building during a patrol in the Tel Sultan section of Rafah. The forces entered the building after a tank shell was fired to collapse the structure. Upon entering, the forces discovered three bodies. One of the soldiers suspected that one of the bodies was Sinwar and began sending photographs to intelligence services for identification.

Unique means of communication and large sums of money were found next to his body, Israeli media reported.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant strongly hinted the report is true: in a terse statement on the X social platform, Gallant quoted Leviticus 26: ‘Pursue your enemy and he fell before your sword,’ and reiterated the pledge he has repeatedly made together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the war, “We will reach every terrorist and eliminate him.”

The elimination seems to have come as something of a surprise: there were no hostages around Sinwar when he was killed, nor was there any presence of hostages in the area. Netanyahu instructed his military secretary to inform the families of the hostages that there was no sign of harm to any of the captives at the scene.

Moreover, the elimination came when IDF fighters identified a group of terrorists in a building, and initiated a shootout. When the dust settled, Israeli forces entered the building, and realized one of the dead operatives appeared to be Sinwar.

“This is a day of closing accounts and a message to all terrorists: we will pursue you until your last day anywhere on the globe,” a government source told Channel 12.

