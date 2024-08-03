Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Four terrorists in Tulkarem was eliminated Saturday in a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police counterterrorism operation in the city.

The terrorist cell was eliminated in an aerial strike. Tulkarem has become a major Palestinian Authority hub of terrorist activity.

An Israeli aircraft killed the four terrorists under the direction of IDF soldiers after they opened fire the Israeli security forces during their counterterrorism operations.

Following the encounter, Israeli forces discovered a large number of weapons plus terrorist flags on the bodies of the terrorists, as seen above.

Earlier in the day, the IAF directed by Shin Bet intelligence struck five terrorists in a vehicle in the area of the town of Qaffin, while they were on their way to carry out a terror attack.

The Palestinian Authority has become another front in the Iron Swords War launched by Hamas terrorists against Israel on October 7, 2023, with Iran repeatedly attempting to deliver weapons to the area for the war on Israel.

Multiple terror organizations in the Palestinian Authority have joined the battle led by Hamas — an Iranian proxy — to annihilate the Jewish State.

