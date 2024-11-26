Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday that Israel must occupy the Gaza Strip in the wake of the war with Hamas.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Yesha Council, the umbrella group of local authorities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, he said this was both “possible and necessary,” according to Channel 12 News, emphasizing that “we shouldn’t shy away from this term.”

The Israel Defense Forces taking responsibility for the civilian administration of Gaza “is a non-negotiable condition,” he added.

The Religious Zionist Party head also manages the Defense Ministry’s civilian administration in Judea and Samaria.

Israel’s Finance Minister Smotrich at a conference of the Yesha Council*: "It is possible and necessary to occupy the Gaza Strip. They told me 'it will cost five billion', it will cost a few hundred million at most. It is possible to create a situation where in two years Gaza… pic.twitter.com/SHftdF78bd — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 25, 2024

He dismissed concerns about the potential cost of managing the coastal enclave, which is estimated at some 5 billion shekels ($1.4 billion), saying, “They’re trying to scare me with costs and such—nonsense, there’s no bigger lie,” referring to cost estimates by the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces will need to remain in Gaza after the war in any case, he said, to maintain security and prevent Hamas from rearming and once again becoming a threat to Israel.

“Along the way, the IDF will also oversee civilian efforts. This is the only way to eliminate Hamas’s civilian rule,” he added.

The terrorist organization “is, first and foremost, a civilian movement, which is the foundation for its military arm,” he said, adding, “There’s no other way.”

Even if the cost was as high as projected, he continued, “I’ll take it.” The cost of failing to prevent the reemergence of the threat would be higher, he added.

The past year of war had cost the country 250 billion shekels ($68.5 billion).

“Five billion can be spread over 50 years—I’ll take it in installments. If that’s what it takes to ensure Israel’s security, don’t threaten me with costs,” he said.

Smotrich also advocated for encouraging “voluntary migration” to allow Gazans to leave the territory.

“It is possible to create a scenario where Gaza’s population is reduced to less than half of its current size within two years,” he said, suggesting that this could serve as a “model” for Judea and Samaria.

The conference in Jerusalem at which Smotrich made the remarks was focused on developing strategies in anticipation of the incoming U.S. administration, and was attended by leaders of Israeli right-wing organizations.

The minister discussed working with the incoming Trump administration and navigating the final two months of the Biden administration.

“The U.S. election results create a great opportunity from Jan. 20 onward, at least for the next two years, when our government will work with the Trump administration and Republican majorities in the Senate and Congress,” said Smotrich.

“Our government must persevere and successfully tackle real and significant challenges. I don’t want to downplay this. These aren’t minor political obstacles; they are genuine challenges that need to be addressed properly while preserving our government and seizing this historic opportunity. At the same time, we must remember that the next two months, from now until Jan. 20, are highly challenging and dangerous,” he continued.

Israel must choose its course “very carefully and responsibly” to make it through those two months “without incurring major damage,” he said.

“If decisions are made in the U.N. Security Council, they could be irreversible. This must be considered in many of the decisions we’ll make in the coming months. We need to breathe deeply, analyze the situation, identify opportunities, prepare for them, but proceed with great caution to get through this period without major harm. This applies to Judea and Samaria, Gaza and Lebanon. There are constraints,” he concluded.

