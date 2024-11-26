Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Israel Katz told United Nations Special Envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Tuesday that “whatever was will not be” with regard to the situation with Hezbollah on Israel’s northern front.

At the start of their meeting, Katz emphasized the State of Israel will not compromise on the sense of security of the residents of the north, and that their return to their homes is the ultimate goal.

Within this framework, a situation in which Hezbollah re-arms and strengthens in Lebanon under the closed eyes of UNIFIL and the Lebanese army will no longer be possible, Katz emphasized.

The discussion came ahead of a vote by the Israeli security-political cabinet, set for later in the day, on whether to accept a proposed, US-brokered 60-day ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We will act against any threat, anytime and anywhere; we demand effective enforcement from UNIFIL, every house in southern Lebanon that is rebuilt and in which a terrorist base is established will be demolished, every terrorist arming and organization will be attacked, every attempt to smuggle weapons will be thwarted, and every threat to our forces or Israeli citizens will be immediately destroyed,” the defense minister said.

UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, has largely ignored Hezbollah’s 15-year buildup of sophisticated military infrastructure and a mammoth arsenal of advanced weapons in southern Lebanon — all of it aimed at Israel — since the signing of the 2006 ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah enshrined in UN Security Council’s Resolution 1701 after the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Katz said implementation of the current proposed arrangement must include effective and uncompromising enforcement mechanisms, and that it is the responsibility of the various oversight mechanisms to prevent the smuggling of weapons into Hezbollah’s hands from all borders, and to prevent the unauthorized production of any weapons in Lebanese territory and the establishment of new terrorist infrastructures.

Katz warned the UN envoy that the Israeli government will demonstrate zero tolerance for violations, will act resolutely to realize its security interests and will continue to uphold its right to protect its citizens from any threat, at any time and in any place.

“If you don’t do it, we will, and with great force,” Katz underscored.

