The Israeli Navy shot down a Hezbollah attack drone on Saturday morning that was heading towards an offshore natural gas rig in northern Israel.

It appeared the attack drone was headed for the rig in the Karish natural gas field, the IDF said.

The drone was shot down at a distance from the gas rig with an interceptor from a ship-mounted C-Dome aerial defense system on an Israeli Navy Sa’ar 6-class corvette.



The C-Dome is a ship-mounted version of the land-based Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The IDF emphasized there was no threat to the offshore infrastructure during the incident.

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy has sent surveillance drones to fly over the Karish gas field in the past.

It was not immediately clear whether the drone was carrying explosives or was being used for surveillance. The IDF said the incident was under investigation.

Israeli forces used the C-Dome system to intercept an aerial threat aimed at the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in two separate incidents this past April.

It was believed the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen fired the attack drone at Israel both times in April. The threats were eliminated as they crossed into Israeli airspace over the Red Sea, the IDF said.

