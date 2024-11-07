Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Israel Defense Forces, commonly known as the IDF, is the bravest, most G-d-fearing army in the world. After basic training, most units are taken to the Kotel to receive their guns and a Tanach. Where else in the world does anyone see anything like that.

The soldiers go out to war with the Shema on their lips. It’s been very hard this past year and so many holy soldiers have been killed, but they went out in the name of Hashem, very devoted to the land and people of Israel. I knew some of those boys and I watched their funerals on my screen. The officers show the greatest respect and speak with love and heartbreak about those we lost.

Advertisement





I have grandchildren in the army, some in Gaza some in the North. I am so proud of them and pray for their well-being every day. With the help of G-d, united we will win.

Share this article on WhatsApp: