According to the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO), an estimated 80% of Croatia’s Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and their property was looted or destroyed. “Today, Jewish cemeteries are often the only evidence of the former Jewish presence in certain towns and villages,” the WJRO says.

WJRO has welcomed the Croatian Government’s recent decision to list Jewish gravesites as protected cultural heritage sites. WJRO noted this is a positive step forward, but further action is needed for other restitution issues.

The significant step of recognizing Jewish cemeteries, announced by Croatian Minister of Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen Koržinek during a gathering with Zagreb’s Jewish community, is vital for preserving Croatia’s rich Jewish cultural history and heritage.

“We are pleased to see this important recognition, which highlights the value of Jewish heritage in Croatia,” said Gideon Taylor, President of WJRO.

“Today, Jewish cemeteries are often the only evidence of the former Jewish presence in certain towns and villages, giving them exceptional significance for both the Jewish people and the cultural heritage of the Republic of Croatia. In light of this progress, we encourage the Croatian government to continue addressing other pressing restitution issues,” said Taylor.

The care of Jewish cemeteries has been a longstanding concern, highlighting the need for protective measures and maintenance of these historical sites. WJRO has consistently engaged with Croatian authorities to advocate for a comprehensive approach to safeguarding these vital cultural assets.

Following a productive meeting with WJRO together with the Jewish community in Zagreb in November 2023, the Ministry of Culture initiated a process to protect 52 cemeteries. However, many additional cemeteries face challenges due to neglect and urbanization. WJRO looks forward to continued dialogue with Croatian authorities to ensure that all aspects of Jewish cultural heritage receive the respect and protection they deserve.

