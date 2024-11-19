Photo Credit: State Department Photo by Freddie Everett

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) last Friday issued a landmark report revealing the extent of the ruling political party in South Africa African National Congress (ANC)’s deepening ties with internationally designated terrorist organizations and their state sponsors, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and Qatar.

Titled, “South Africa, Hamas Iran, and Qatar: The Hijacking of the ANC and the International Court of Justice,” the report sheds light on how the alliance of terror and radical Islam is using South Africa and the people’s valiant historical legacy of struggle, as a critical node in global terrorist financing networks.

The report raises concerns about the timing and financing of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ. It highlights how, in early 2024, shortly after the South African government announced its case against Israel, the ANC mysteriously managed to stabilize its finances with an influx of money, despite being on the verge of bankruptcy. This sudden financial turnaround came without explanation, raising suspicions of foreign financial influence, potentially linked to Iran and Qatar, as this occurred after high-level meetings with Hamas, Iranian and Qatari leaders with ANC ministers, all of whom have vested interests in challenging Israel on the global stage.

Beyond that, the report raises critical flaws in South Africa’s case at the ICJ. This notably includes the lack of any mention of Hamas’ crimes, such as their use of the civilian population in Gaza as human shields to maximize collateral damage, or that the Hamas Charter and leaders consistently call for the dismantling of Israel and the murder of Jews around the world. The report also exposes the nature of the South African legal team at the ICJ, which is composed of individuals and organizations with a record of vehement anti-Israel bias, and direct links to terror organizations.

The report also brings attention to South Africa’s strategic partnership with Iran and Qatar, both of which have been implicated in supporting terrorism. South African government plays a critical role in facilitating Iran’s entry into the BRICS group of nations, thereby granting the country enhanced political legitimacy and access to an influential economic bloc. Similarly, Qatar’s influence in South Africa has grown significantly, particularly through substantial investments in the energy sector and close collaboration on international political issues, including the Palestinian cause.

THE ANC AND THE AXIS OF EVIL

The ANC began as a liberation movement opposing apartheid. It has been the governing party since 1994, following the country’s first democratic election, which saw Nelson Mandela elected as President. Cyril Ramaphosa, the current President of South Africa, has led the ANC since December 18, 2017.

In the 2024 general election, the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history, securing less than 41% of the vote. The party also lost its majority in key provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Northern Cape. Despite these setbacks, the ANC remained in power nationally by forming a grand coalition, referred to as the Government of National Unity, with other parties, collectively holding 72% of the seats in Parliament.

Crucially, the report connects South Africa’s political and financial alignment with Iran and Qatar—both leading supporters of global terrorism—with its campaign to bring a legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ANC’s decision to pursue this legal battle appears to be part of a broader geopolitical strategy orchestrated by these terror-linked states to undermine Israel under the guise of international law. The report illustrates that this legal action is intended to mask South Africa’s domestic challenges while allowing Iran and Qatar to push their anti-Israel agenda using South Africa’s historical image of social justice as a convenient front.

The ISGAP report provides well-documented evidence of the ANC’s support for Hamas, marked by formal agreements and frequent high-level engagements between ANC leaders and Hamas officials. In a disturbing trend, South African organizations purportedly engaging in humanitarian work have actually channeled financial and logistical support to Hamas and also Hezbollah, solidifying these dangerous ties.

ANC AS TERRORISTS’ BANKER

The report also demonstrates how South Africa has become a strategic hub for terrorist financing, with sophisticated networks funneling money to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Using systems such as hawala, these groups benefit from South African infrastructure, often with the tacit approval of local authorities.

Furthermore, the report delves into a classified South African intelligence document from 1998 that highlighted the already growing presence of radical Islamist organizations within the country, including Hamas and Hezbollah. These groups, it said, use South Africa as a base for fundraising, media operations, and even military training. This disturbing trend has only intensified, with the ANC’s leadership continuing to deepen its ties with these actors.

The report urges the international community to reassess South Africa’s role in global security and calls for a stronger stance against the ANC’s troubling partnerships with terror-linked states and organizations. ISGAP emphasizes that South Africa’s aggressive legal campaign against Israel appears to be part of a broader strategy to deflect attention from the ANC’s domestic crises, including widespread corruption and economic failure.

